Berkadia Arranges $32M Sale of Tucker Square Apartments in Metro Atlanta

Tucker Square is a 276-unit, garden-style multifamily property in Tucker, Ga.

TUCKER, GA. — Berkadia has arranged the $32.3 million sale of Tucker Square, a 276-unit, garden-style multifamily property in Tucker. Judy MacManus, Paul Vetter, Andrew Mays and Matt White of Berkadia represented the seller, New York-based Read Property Group LLC, in the transaction. New Jersey-based LightWater Capital Investments was the buyer.

Located at 1313 Stone Mill Way, Tucker Square is situated at the intersection of Stone Mountain Parkway and Memorial Drive. The property features one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom floor plans, as well as townhome layouts. The apartment units include washer and dryer connections, fireplaces, upgraded lighting and private balconies or patios. Community amenities include a swimming pool, business center and a clubhouse. The property was built in 1973 and renovated in 2019, and was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale.