REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Arranges $32M Sale of Tucker Square Apartments in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

Tucker Square

Tucker Square is a 276-unit, garden-style multifamily property in Tucker, Ga.

TUCKER, GA. — Berkadia has arranged the $32.3 million sale of Tucker Square, a 276-unit, garden-style multifamily property in Tucker. Judy MacManus, Paul Vetter, Andrew Mays and Matt White of Berkadia represented the seller, New York-based Read Property Group LLC, in the transaction. New Jersey-based LightWater Capital Investments was the buyer.

Located at 1313 Stone Mill Way, Tucker Square is situated at the intersection of Stone Mountain Parkway and Memorial Drive. The property features one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom floor plans, as well as townhome layouts. The apartment units include washer and dryer connections, fireplaces, upgraded lighting and private balconies or patios. Community amenities include a swimming pool, business center and a clubhouse. The property was built in 1973 and renovated in 2019, and was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews