Berkadia Arranges $33.8M Sale of Multifamily Community in Savannah

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

Communal amenities at Georgetown Woods/Waterford Plantation include a pool, fitness center, a clubhouse and tennis courts. (Image courtesy of LoopNet Inc.)

SAVANNAH, GA. — Berkadia has arranged the $33.8 million sale of Georgetown Woods/Waterford Plantation, a 248-unit multifamily community in Savannah. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse and tennis courts. The property is situated at 1 Saint George Blvd., 13 miles south of downtown Savannah. Mark Boyce and Blake Coffey of Berkadia represented the seller, South Carolina-based Waterford Plantation LLC, in the transaction. The buyer was Texas-based Napali Capital.