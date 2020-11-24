REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Arranges $33.8M Sale of Multifamily Community in Savannah

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

Communal amenities at Georgetown Woods/Waterford Plantation include a pool, fitness center, a clubhouse and tennis courts. (Image courtesy of LoopNet Inc.)

SAVANNAH, GA. — Berkadia has arranged the $33.8 million sale of Georgetown Woods/Waterford Plantation, a 248-unit multifamily community in Savannah. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse and tennis courts. The property is situated at 1 Saint George Blvd., 13 miles south of downtown Savannah. Mark Boyce and Blake Coffey of Berkadia represented the seller, South Carolina-based Waterford Plantation LLC, in the transaction. The buyer was Texas-based Napali Capital.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
1
Webinar: Denver Multifamily Outlook — What will Denver Multifamily Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
15
Webinar: Affordable Housing Texas — What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  