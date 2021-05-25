Berkadia Arranges $33.9M Bridge Loan for Timberhill Commons Apartments in San Antonio

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

Timberhill Commons in San Antonio totals 340 units. The property was built in 2020.

SAN ANTONIO — Berkadia has arranged a $33.9 million bridge loan for Timberhill Commons, a 340-unit apartment community in northwest San Antonio. Built in 2020, the property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, business center and a clubhouse. Charles Foschini of Berkadia arranged the financing through KeyBank Real Estate Capital on behalf of the borrower, an entity doing business as Timberhill Commons Ltd. The loan, proceeds of which will be used to repay construction debt, carried a three-year term, floating interest rate and a 70 percent loan-to-value ratio.