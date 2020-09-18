REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Arranges $33M Sale of Villas de Azul Multifamily Property in Phoenix

Villas-de-Azul-Phoenix-AZ

Villas de Azul in Phoenix features 301 apartments, a swimming pool, soccer field, playground and laundry facilities. (Image courtesy of www.villasdeazul.com)

PHOENIX — Berkadia has arranged the sale of Villas de Azul, a garden-style multifamily in Phoenix. North Carolina-based Sterling Real Estate Partners sold the property to Vancouver, Canada-based Western Wealth Capital for $33 million.

Located at 2627 N. 45th Ave. on 17 acres, Villas de Azul features 301 apartments in a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments and three-bedroom townhouse units. Community amenities include a swimming pool, basketball court, soccer field, playground and laundry facilities.

Ric Holway, Mark Forrester and Dan Cheyne of Berkadia’s Phoenix office represented the seller in the deal. Clay Akiwenzie of Berkadia’s San Francisco office secured $26.4 million in financing for the acquisition of the property. The 10-year Freddie Mac loan features an 80 percent loan-to-purchase ratio, a five-year interest-only period and a 30-year amortization.

