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Indian Lake Village Apartments in Lake Orion consists of 27 buildings with 394 units.
LoansMichiganMidwestMultifamily

Berkadia Arranges $35.2M Refinancing for Multifamily Property in Suburban Detroit

by Kristin Harlow

LAKE ORION, MICH. — Berkadia has arranged a $35.2 million loan to refinance Indian Lake Village Apartments, a 394-unit multifamily property in Lake Orion, a village located in the northern outskirts of Detroit. Wesley Moczul, Mitch Sinberg, Scott Wadler, Matt Robbins and Brad Williamson of Berkadia arranged the financing on behalf of the sponsor, Farmington Hills, Mich.-based Fenton Management Co. Freddie Mac purchased the 10-year, fixed-rate loan.

The garden-style property is situated on 58 acres and was built between 1995 and 1997. There are 27 residential buildings with a mix of apartments and townhomes averaging 1,012 square feet. Amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, business center, pool, tennis and volleyball courts, a sauna, game room, billiards room, library and conference room, pet play area and covered parking.

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