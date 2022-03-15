REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Arranges $35.7M in Acquisition Financing for The Rev Multifamily Community in Tempe

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Loans, Multifamily, Western

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Berkadia has arranged the sale of The Rev, a garden-style apartment property in Tempe. Washington-based Securities Properties sold the asset to Western Wealth Capital for an undisclosed price.

Dan Cheyne, Ric Holway and Mark Forrester of Berkadia Phoenix represented the seller in the transaction. Andy Hill of Berkadia Austin secured $35.7 million in acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer. Benefit Street provided the bridge loan, which features future funding to facilitate completion of upgrades to the property.

Located at 3409 S. Rural Road, The Rev features 172 apartments in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts. Community amenities include an oversized swimming pool, heated spa, standalone leasing center, resident lounge, business center, fitness center, locker room and large courtyards.

