Berkadia Arranges $35M Construction Loan for Multifamily Development in Montgomery, Alabama

MONTGOMERY, ALA. — Berkadia has arranged a $35 million construction loan for The ONE at Montgomery, a new 264-unit multifamily development in Montgomery. Brad Williamson, Patrick Johnson, Mitch Sinberg, Scott Wadler and Matt Robbins of Berkadia’s Miami office arranged the financing on behalf of the Miami-based borrower, One Real Estate Investment (OREI). Synovus Bank provided the floating-rate loan at an approximately 65 percent loan-to-cost ratio.

Located at 10510 Chantilly Parkway, the garden-style development will offer a mix of 96 one-bedroom units, 132 two-bedroom units and 36 three-bedroom units. Units will range in size from 827 square feet to 1,254 square feet. Amenities at the property will include a swimming pool with a cabana and sauna, fitness and yoga studio, multiple dog parks and a golf simulator.

Construction on The ONE at Montgomery is currently underway and is slated to complete in mid-2026.