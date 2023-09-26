Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Berkadia Arranges $37.5M Acquisition Loan for Single-Family Rental Development Underway in Port St. Lucie, Florida

by John Nelson

PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA. — Berkadia has arranged a $37.5 million forward acquisition loan for Tavalo Tradition, a 216-unit build-to-rent development underway in Port St. Lucie. The buyer, an investment vehicle managed by GTIS Partners, is purchasing the townhome-style development from K. Hovnanian, which will deliver units through mid-2024. Scott Wadler and Matt Nihan of Berkadia arranged the financing through an unnamed national bank on behalf of GTIS, which will obtain the capital in draws. Tavalo Tradition will be situated within the 2,500-acre Tradition master-planned community. Units will come in two- and three-bedroom townhomes and average 1,387 to 1,494 square feet in size. Amenities will include pickleball courts, a fitness center, swimming pool, dog park, over 500 acres of lakes and 300 acres of parks.

