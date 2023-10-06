Berkadia Arranges $37.8M LIHTC Financing for Affordable Housing Development in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Berkadia’s Affordable Housing division has arranged a $37.8 million low-income housing tax credit (LITHC) investment for the construction of Northwest One Phase II, an affordable housing multifamily community in Washington, D.C. Upon completion, the development will total 212 units in a mix of studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom layouts for residents earning between 30 and 60 percent of the area median income (AMI), with 11 units reserved for individuals who were previously homeless. Amenities will include a business center, clubhouse, fitness center, laundry room and a game room. Berkadia secured the financing on behalf of the developer, a joint venture between MRP Realty, CSG Urban Partners and Taylor Adams Associates.