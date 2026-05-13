Wednesday, May 13, 2026
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Astor Pointe in Palm Bay will overlook the Indian River upon completion.
DevelopmentFloridaLoansMultifamilySoutheast

Berkadia Arranges $37M Construction Loan for Apartment Development in Palm Bay, Florida

by John Nelson

PALM BAY, FLA. — Berkadia has secured a $37 million construction bridge loan to finance Astor Pointe, a 171-unit, garden-style multifamily community underway at 3400 Wedgewood Drive NE in Palm Bay.

Scott Wadler, Patrick Johnson, Mitch Sinberg, Matt Robbins and Brad Williamson of Berkadia arranged the 24-month loan through RMWC on behalf of the borrower, Miami-based Midtown Capital Partners. The developer will use proceeds of the floating-rate loan to retire the existing construction debt and fund remaining completion costs as Astor Pointe delivers and stabilizes.

The waterfront property will feature a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom residences averaging approximately 870 square feet in size. Amenities will include a resort-style pool, clubhouse, fitness center, outdoor entertainment areas, dog park and spa, game room and a coffee bar.

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