Berkadia Arranges $37M Construction Loan for Apartment Development in Palm Bay, Florida

PALM BAY, FLA. — Berkadia has secured a $37 million construction bridge loan to finance Astor Pointe, a 171-unit, garden-style multifamily community underway at 3400 Wedgewood Drive NE in Palm Bay.

Scott Wadler, Patrick Johnson, Mitch Sinberg, Matt Robbins and Brad Williamson of Berkadia arranged the 24-month loan through RMWC on behalf of the borrower, Miami-based Midtown Capital Partners. The developer will use proceeds of the floating-rate loan to retire the existing construction debt and fund remaining completion costs as Astor Pointe delivers and stabilizes.

The waterfront property will feature a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom residences averaging approximately 870 square feet in size. Amenities will include a resort-style pool, clubhouse, fitness center, outdoor entertainment areas, dog park and spa, game room and a coffee bar.