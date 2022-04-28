Berkadia Arranges $38.4M Sale of Apartment Community in Auburn Hills, Michigan

Bloomfield Square is a garden-style property with 259 units.

AUBURN HILLS, MICH. — Berkadia has arranged the sale of Bloomfield Square in Auburn Hills for $38.4 million. The 259-unit, garden-style apartment community is located at 3161 Bloomfield Lane. Amenities include a pool, fitness center and pet park. Kevin Dillon, Jason Krug, Corey Krug, Rick Brace and Charley Henneghan of Berkadia Detroit represented the seller, Michigan-based Bloomfield Square Acquisition Partners LLC. New York-based Halt Management was the buyer. The sales price represented a premium of more than 50 percent over the seller’s 2019 acquisition price, according to Berkadia.