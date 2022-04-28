REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Arranges $38.4M Sale of Apartment Community in Auburn Hills, Michigan

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Michigan, Midwest, Multifamily

Bloomfield Square is a garden-style property with 259 units.

AUBURN HILLS, MICH. — Berkadia has arranged the sale of Bloomfield Square in Auburn Hills for $38.4 million. The 259-unit, garden-style apartment community is located at 3161 Bloomfield Lane. Amenities include a pool, fitness center and pet park. Kevin Dillon, Jason Krug, Corey Krug, Rick Brace and Charley Henneghan of Berkadia Detroit represented the seller, Michigan-based Bloomfield Square Acquisition Partners LLC. New York-based Halt Management was the buyer. The sales price represented a premium of more than 50 percent over the seller’s 2019 acquisition price, according to Berkadia.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  