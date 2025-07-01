Berkadia Arranges $38.6M Refinancing of Apartment Community in Tampa

TAMPA, FLA. — Berkadia has arranged $38.6 million in debt and equity financing for the recapitalization of Pointe at Carrollwood, a 224-unit apartment community located at 4949 Marbrisa Drive in Tampa. The financing includes a $29.9 million, five-year, fixed-rate Freddie Mac loan and a preferred equity investment of $8.4 million from Miami-based Atlantic Pacific Cos. Scott Wadler, Matt Nihan, Matt Robbins, Brad Williamson and Mitch Sinberg of Berkadia originated the financing package on behalf of the borrower, Miami-based Beacon Real Estate Group.

Originally built in 1984, Pointe at Carrollwood offers one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 629 square feet to 1,050 square feet. Since purchasing the property in March 2022, Beacon has invested $3.6 million in capital improvements to renovate units with modern cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, quartz or granite countertops, walk-in closets and expanded balconies or patios. Community amenities include a swimming pool with grilling options, fitness center, boardwalk, 24-hour laundry center, car care station and a playground. Situated near Tampa International Airport and Busch Gardens, the apartment complex was 95 percent occupied at the time of financing.