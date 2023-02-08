Berkadia Arranges $39.5M Land Sale in Miami, Buyer Plans Mixed-Use Tower

Miami Station will be situated across from the Miami Central Brightline station.

MIAMI — Berkadia has arranged the $39.5 million sale of a one-acre, opportunity zone-designated site at 533 N.W. 2nd Ave in Miami, across from the Miami Central Brightline station. The buyer, Chicago-based The John Buck Co., is making its entry into the South Florida market with this land acquisition.

The company is leading a joint venture partnership with Florida Value Partners, BH Group and PEBB Enterprises for the development of Miami Station, a mixed-use development that is currently entitled for 301 residential units, 244,000 square feet of office space and more than 7,000 square feet of retail space.

The development is zoned for 36 stories with the potential for an additional 24 stories pending Federal Aviation Administration and Miami-Dade Aviation Department approval. Jaret Turkell, Roberto Pesant, Scott Wadler, Yoav Yuhjtman, Omar Morales and Jose Mota of Berkadia South Florida marketed the land on behalf of the sellers, BH 18 Investments LLC and Meyers Group.