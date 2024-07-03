Berkadia Arranges $39.9M Acquisition Loan for Brantley Pines Apartments in Fort Myers, Florida

FORT MYERS, FLA. — Berkadia has arranged a $39.9 million acquisition loan for Brantley Pines Apartments, a 296-unit multifamily community located at 1801 Brantley Road in Fort Myers. Mitch Sinberg, Michael Basinski, Brad Williamson and Scott Wadler of Berkadia’s South Florida office arranged the five-year, fixed-rate Freddie Mac loan on behalf of the borrower, Boca Raton, Fla.-based Interface Properties. The seller was not disclosed.

Built in two phases between 1988 and 1997, Brantley Pines is situated near Southwest Florida International Airport. The property features one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, as well as a 24-hour fitness center, pool, grills, business center, pickleball court and a pet park. Interface Properties plans to complete a light value-add program at the community during its ownership.