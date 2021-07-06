Berkadia Arranges $39M Apartment Mid-Rise Sale in Denver

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Loans, Multifamily, Western

DENVER — Berkadia has brokered the sale of 16 Penn, a mid-rise apartment community located in Denver. Denver-based The Burgwyn Co. sold the asset to an undisclosed entity for $39 million.

Located at 1615 Pennsylvania St., 16 Penn features 99 apartments in a mix of one- and two-bedroom floor plans with in-unit washers/dryers and private balconies. Community amenities include a fitness studio, media room, community kitchen, courtyard with a fireplace and grills, and a library.

Nick Steele, John Laratta, Tyler King and Nate Moyer of Berkadia Denver represented the seller in the transaction. Matt Schildwatcher of Berkadia Denver secured a $32 million, four-year, interest-only bridge loan for the buyer.