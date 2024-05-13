Berkadia Arranges $40.6M Acquisition Financing for Multifamily Community in Arlington, Virginia

ARLINGTON, VA. — Berkadia has secured a $40.6 million loan for the acquisition of Marlowe Apartments, a 162-unit multifamily community located in Arlington. Built in 1987, the property is situated directly across from the newly completed Amazon HQ2, Metropolitan Park.

Brian Gould, Miles Drinkwalter and Pat Cunningham of Berkadia arranged the financing on behalf of the buyer, Washington, D.C.-based The FORTIS Cos. Additionally, Brian Crivella, Yalda Ghamarian and Bill Gribbin of Berkadia represented the undisclosed seller in the sale to FORTIS.