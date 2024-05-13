Monday, May 13, 2024
Marlowe-Apartments_Arlington-Va
The FORTIS Cos. has acquired Marlowe Apartments in Arlington, Va.
Berkadia Arranges $40.6M Acquisition Financing for Multifamily Community in Arlington, Virginia

by Hayden Spiess

ARLINGTON, VA. — Berkadia has secured a $40.6 million loan for the acquisition of Marlowe Apartments, a 162-unit multifamily community located in Arlington. Built in 1987, the property is situated directly across from the newly completed Amazon HQ2, Metropolitan Park.

Brian Gould, Miles Drinkwalter and Pat Cunningham of Berkadia arranged the financing on behalf of the buyer, Washington, D.C.-based The FORTIS Cos. Additionally, Brian Crivella, Yalda Ghamarian and Bill Gribbin of Berkadia represented the undisclosed seller in the sale to FORTIS. 

