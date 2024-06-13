Thursday, June 13, 2024
The Residences at Six Fisher Island will feature 50 condominiums once complete in 2026. (Rendering courtesy of Related Group)
DevelopmentFloridaLoansMultifamilySoutheast

Berkadia Arranges $400M Construction Loan for Condo Development on Fisher Island in South Florida

by John Nelson

FISHER ISLAND, FLA. — Berkadia has arranged a $400 million construction loan for the development of The Residences at Six Fisher Island, an ultra-luxury condominium property in Miami-Dade County. The 10-story development will feature 50 for-sale condos and high-end amenities on the northeastern shoreline of Fisher Island, a barrier island east of Miami.

Scott Wadler, Michael Basinski, Patrick Johnson, Mitch Sinberg, Brad Williamson and Matthew Robbins of Berkadia arranged the loan through Madison Realty Capital. The borrowers — Related Group, Teddy Sagi, BH Group and Wanxiang America RE Group — launched sales for The Residences at Six Fisher Island in late 2022, generating more than $500 million in sales to date. Two of the property’s penthouses sold earlier this year for a combined total of $150 million, with remaining inventory targeting prices north of $4,000 per square foot.

The project is set to begin construction this summer, with completion slated for 2026.

