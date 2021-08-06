Berkadia Arranges $40M Sale of Multifamily Property in Jacksonville

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Berkadia has arranged the $40 million sale of Coquina Bay, a 200-unit multifamily property located in Jacksonville. Greg Rainey, Matt Wilcox, Brett Moss, Cole Whitaker and Jason Stanton of Berkadia completed the sale on behalf of the seller, Texas-based InvestRes. The buyer was a New York-based institutional fund advisor.

Located at 3709 San Pablo Road S, Coquina Bay features one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit washers and dryers. Community amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center, yoga studio, business center, clubhouse, tennis court and a dog park.