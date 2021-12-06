Berkadia Arranges $42.1M Sale of Multifamily Property in Largo, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

LARGO, FLA. — Berkadia has arranged the sale of Mystic Bay Apartments, a 228-unit garden-style multifamily property in Largo. Jason Stanton, Cole Whitaker, David Etchison, Mary Beale, Lauren Gassie, Greg Rainey of Berkadia represented the seller, New York-based Ashcroft Capital, in the transaction. Indiana-based The Sterling Group purchased the property for $42.1 million.

Mystic Bay Apartments features one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. The units include features such as walk-in closets, granite countertops and balconies. Community amenities include a pool, fitness center, tennis court and a business center.

Located at 600 Starkey Road, the property is located 1.3 miles from the Largo Central Park Nature Preserve, a park with a lookout tower, pond, trails, butterfly garden and kayak launch. Mystic Bay Apartments is 5.1 miles from the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, 21.3 miles from Tampa and 5.8 miles from Clearwater.