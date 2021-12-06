REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Arranges $42.1M Sale of Multifamily Property in Largo, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

LARGO, FLA. — Berkadia has arranged the sale of Mystic Bay Apartments, a 228-unit garden-style multifamily property in Largo. Jason Stanton, Cole Whitaker, David Etchison, Mary Beale, Lauren Gassie, Greg Rainey of Berkadia represented the seller, New York-based Ashcroft Capital, in the transaction. Indiana-based The Sterling Group purchased the property for $42.1 million.

Mystic Bay Apartments features one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. The units include features such as walk-in closets, granite countertops and balconies. Community amenities include a pool, fitness center, tennis court and a business center.

Located at 600 Starkey Road, the property is located 1.3 miles from the Largo Central Park Nature Preserve, a park with a lookout tower, pond, trails, butterfly garden and kayak launch. Mystic Bay Apartments is 5.1 miles from the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, 21.3 miles from Tampa and 5.8 miles from Clearwater.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
7
Webinar: Seniors Housing Valuation Outlook — What’s Ahead in 2022?
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  