Berkadia Arranges $44.5M Refinancing for Fountains of Fair Oaks Multifamily Property in California

FAIR OAKS, CALIF. — Berkadia has arranged $44.5 million in refinancing for The Fountains of Fair Oaks, a garden-style apartment property in Fair Oaks, a suburb east of Sacramento. The borrower is The Ezralow Co.

Allan Freedman of Berkadia Los Angeles secured the five-year loan, which features five years of interest-only payments, through Freddie Mac.

Located at 4800 Sunset Terrace, The Fountains of Fair Oaks features 270 units with electric heaters, hardwood-inspired flooring, contemporary cabinets, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, high-speed internet access, microwaves and central heating and air conditioning. Select units offer closets, fireplaces, washers/dryers and storage on the patios.

Community amenities include a clubhouse, spa, fitness center, bike rooms, a basketball court, tennis court, 24-hour parcel room, large decks with barbecues and a fire pit, a lounge, 24/7 resident payment portal, gardens with courtyards, a courtesy patrol, business center, controlled access and six laundry facilities.

The pet-friendly community was built in 1976 and fully renovated in 2012.