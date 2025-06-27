Berkadia Arranges $44.6M Sale, Financing of Multifamily Community in Jacksonville, Florida

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Berkadia has arranged the $44.6 million sale of Addison Landing, a 289-unit, garden-style multifamily community located in Jacksonville. Greg Rainey of Berkadia represented the seller, Florida-based WRH Realty, in the transaction. The buyer was Tampa, Florida-based Argyle Real Estate Capital. Matt Robbins, Mitch Sinberg, Brad Williamson, Scott Wadler and Hugo Hernandez of Berkadia also secured $31.3 million in financing through a Freddie Mac loan for the acquisition. The 10-year floating loan features interest-only payments for seven years.

Built in 2007 on a 19-acre site, Addison Landing comprises 34 two- and three-story buildings. Floorplans at the property include one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units totaling up to 1,425 square feet, according to Apartments.com. Select units also offer private, fenced yards, vaulted ceilings and lake views. Amenities at the community include a swimming pool, sun deck, outdoor kitchen and poolside lounge, clubhouse with a fitness center, billiards room, business center, playground, dog park, pet stations, package locker system and detached garages. The revious ownership invested $4.6 million in community enhancements.