Berkadia Arranges $45.3M Sale of Multifamily Property in Ashland, Virginia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Southeast, Virginia

ASHLAND, VA. — Berkadia has arranged the $45.3 million sale of Ashland Towne Square, a 218-unit garden-style multifamily property in Ashland. David Hudgins, Carter Wood and Drew White of Berkadia represented the seller, a Virginia-based entity doing business as Ashland Apartment Associates LP. The buyer was Maryland-based Acento Real Estate Partners.

Ashland Towne Square offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Unit features include air conditioning, in-unit washer and dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a swimming pool, laundry facilities and a playground.

Located at 204 Kings Arms St., the property is situated 19 miles north of Richmond and 26 miles from Richmond International Airport. The property is also near Route 1, Interstate 95 and the shops and restaurants along England Street.

