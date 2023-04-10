Berkadia Arranges $45M Acquisition Financing for Prose Concord Apartments in Jefferson, Georgia

JEFFERSON, GA. — Berkadia has arranged a $45 million loan for the acquisition of Prose Concord, a 300-unit apartment community in Jefferson, roughly 60 miles northeast of Atlanta.

Located at 575 Concord Road, the community comprises one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 836 to 1,188 square feet. Amenities at the property include a swimming pool, clubroom with a catering kitchen, entertainment lounge, business center with coworking spaces, landscaped courtyards, concierge package locker system, fitness center and pet park. \

Scott Wadler, Matt Nihan and Mitch Sinberg arranged the Freddie Mac financing on behalf of the buyer, an affiliate of Coral Gables, Fla.-based Beacon Real Estate Group. The loan carries a 10-year term with a fixed-rate and five years of interest-only payments. The seller was not disclosed.