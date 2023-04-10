Monday, April 10, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
An affiliate of Coral Gables, Fla.-based Beacon Real Estate Group is the buyer.
AcquisitionsGeorgiaLoansMultifamilySoutheast

Berkadia Arranges $45M Acquisition Financing for Prose Concord Apartments in Jefferson, Georgia

by Jeff Shaw

JEFFERSON, GA. — Berkadia has arranged a $45 million loan for the acquisition of Prose Concord, a 300-unit apartment community in Jefferson, roughly 60 miles northeast of Atlanta. 

Located at 575 Concord Road, the community comprises one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 836 to 1,188 square feet. Amenities at the property include a swimming pool, clubroom with a catering kitchen, entertainment lounge, business center with coworking spaces, landscaped courtyards, concierge package locker system, fitness center and pet park. \

Scott Wadler, Matt Nihan and Mitch Sinberg arranged the Freddie Mac financing on behalf of the buyer, an affiliate of Coral Gables, Fla.-based Beacon Real Estate Group. The loan carries a 10-year term with a fixed-rate and five years of interest-only payments. The seller was not disclosed.

You may also like

Fundrise Acquires Industrial Building within Cubes at Glendale...

NAI Negotiates $5.1M Sale of Denver Office Building

Loramar Equities Buys Commercial Building in Westlake Village,...

JLL Arranges Refinancing for Traverse Apartments in Lakewood,...

JLL Brokers Sale of 170,172 SF Cornerstone Corporate...

EverWest Sells Industrial Portfolio in Metro Atlanta for...

Red Rock, Westport Capital Divest of 353,044 SF...

BLVD Breaks Ground on $13.5M Redevelopment of Aqua...

Northmarq Provides Agency Financing for 506-Unit Oasis Apartments...