Berkadia Arranges $46M Sale of Spotswood Commons Apartments in Williamsburg, Virginia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Southeast, Virginia

WILLIAMSBURG, VA.— Berkadia has arranged the $46 million sale of Spotswood Commons, a 212-unit garden-style multifamily property in Williamsburg. Drew White of Berkadia DC Metro and Carter Wood of Berkadia Richmond represented the seller, Massachusetts-based The Dolben Co. Inc., and the buyer, New York-based Kushner Cos.

Located at 100 Glenburnie Road, Spotswood Commons features one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with air conditioning, a patio or deck and in-unit washers and dryers. Community amenities include a dog park, clubhouse, fitness center, tennis court, outdoor grilling area, swimming pool, volleyball court and playground. The apartment property is close to Colonial Williamsburg, Interstate 64 and the Williamsburg Premium Outlets.

Kushner is a New York City-based real estate development and management firm. The company has a portfolio of residential, commercial, retail, hospitality and industrial properties, with 10.8 million square feet currently under development and 24,000 apartments under ownership across six states.