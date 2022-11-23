Berkadia Arranges $47.8M Sale of Build-to-Rent Active Adult Community in Dallas, Georgia

Hardy Springs is a 149-unit build-to-rent, active adult community located in the northwest Atlanta suburb of Dallas, Ga.

DALLAS, GA. — Berkadia Institutional Solutions has arranged the sale of Hardy Springs, a 149-unit build-to-rent, active adult community located in the northwest Atlanta suburb of Dallas. Charleston-based Blaze Partners purchased the single-family neighborhood, which is age-restricted for households age 55 and up, for $47.8 million.

Russ Hardy of Berkadia’s Atlanta office and Brooks Minford and Simona Wilson of Berkadia’s Seniors Housing & Healthcare team represented the seller, Georgia-based Highlands Residential, in the transaction. John Bray, also from Berkadia’s Atlanta office, originated an undisclosed amount of Fannie Mae acquisition financing on behalf of Blaze.

Hardy Springs features one- and two-bedroom floor plans with walk-in closets, private garages and private patios or balconies. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center and barbecue area. The property is situated near Wellstar Paulding Hospital, AMC Hiram 14 and Lost Mountain Park.