Berkadia Arranges $47M Construction Loan for Apartment Development in Fayetteville, North Carolina

by John Nelson

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Berkadia has arranged a $47 million construction loan for The One at Hope Mills, a 360-unit, garden-style apartment community that will be located at 3680 Elk Road in Fayetteville. Mitch Sinberg, Brad Williamson, Scott Wadler and Matt Robbins of Berkadia’s South Florida office arranged financing on behalf of the Miami-based borrower, One Real Estate Investment (OREI). City National Bank of Florida and Abanca provided the floating-rate loan.

Construction will begin in the third quarter, and the property is scheduled for completion in the second half of 2024. The design-build team includes general contractor Berkley Hall Cos., architect BSB Design and civil engineer Site Design Inc. Upon completion, The One at Hope Mills will feature a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as a resort-style pool, outdoor cabana with TVs, a game room with billiards and shuffleboard and a modern fitness center.

