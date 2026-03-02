Berkadia Arranges $47M Loan for Refinancing of North Austin Apartments

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Berkadia has arranged a $47 million loan for the refinancing of 1900 Parmer, a 364-unit apartment community in North Austin. Developed in 2024, the property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units that range in size from 458 to 1,270 square feet. Amenities include two pools with cabanas, a fitness center with dedicated spin and yoga studios, a lounge, package lockers and a demonstration kitchen featuring a kegerator and a billiards table. Mitch Sinberg, Scott Wadler, Brad Williamson, Matt Robbins and Patrick Johnson of Berkadia place the loan through MF1 Capital on behalf of the owner, California-based Griffin Capital.