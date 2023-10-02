Monday, October 2, 2023
FloridaHospitalityLoansSoutheast

Berkadia Arranges $47M Refinancing for Canopy by Hilton West Palm Beach Downtown Hotel

by John Nelson

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — Berkadia’s Hotels & Hospitality team has arranged the $47 million refinancing for Canopy by Hilton West Palm Beach Downtown, a 150-room hotel located at 380 Trinity Place in West Palm Beach. Michael Weinberg and Scott Wadler of Berkadia arranged the three-year loan through Bank of America on behalf of Driftwood Capital, a Miami-based hotel owner. The interest-only loan features two one-year extension options.

Built in 2020, Canopy by Hilton West Palm Beach Downtown features a fitness center, more than 3,000 square feet of meeting space, an outdoor rooftop pool deck and two food-and-beverage venues: Banter and Treehouse Rooftop Bar.

