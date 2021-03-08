REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Arranges $49.8M Sale of Two Multifamily Properties in Greenville

Park at Toscana apartments

The Park at Toscana (pictured) is a 172-unit property located at 2900 E North St. featuring one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with private balconies and air conditioning.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Berkadia has arranged the $49.8 million sale of The Park at Sorrento and The Park at Toscana, two multifamily properties located in Greenville. Mark Boyce and Blake Coffey of Berkadia completed the transaction on behalf of the seller, an undisclosed entity, and the buyer, Nebraska-based Foundation for Affordable Housing.

The Park at Sorrento is located at 660 Halton Road. The 242-unit property features one- and two-bedroom floor plans with in-unit washers and dryers. Community amenities include a swimming pool, a fitness center, a clubhouse and a tennis court. The community is close to the shops and restaurants along Laurens Road and downtown Greenville.

The Park at Toscana is a 172-unit property located at 2900 E North St. featuring one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with private balconies and air conditioning. Community amenities include a fitness center, a business center, a swimming pool and a TV lounge. The property is close to the Haywood Mall and Interstate 385.

