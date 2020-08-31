REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Arranges $5.2M Bridge Loan for Multifamily Conversion Project in Albany

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

ALBANY, N.Y. — Berkadia has arranged a $5.2 million bridge loan for Albany Apartments. The undisclosed borrower will use the proceeds to acquire and convert the building, which was originally constructed as a townhouse-style hotel, into a 112-unit multifamily community with studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. John Sigeti of Berkadia arranged the nonrecourse, interest-only loan, which was structured with a 24-month term and a 75 percent loan-to-value ratio.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
31
Webinar — Central Florida Retail Outlook: How are Central Florida markets responding to COVID-19?
Sep
3
Webinar: Las Vegas Retail Outlook — How is the Las Vegas Retail Sector responding to COVID-19?
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  