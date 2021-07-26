REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Arranges $5.6M HUD-Insured Refinancing for Skilled Nursing Facility Near Tulsa

TULSA, OKLA. — Berkadia has arranged a $5.6 million HUD-insured loan for the refinancing of a 54-unit, 111-bed skilled nursing facility in Muskogee County, located southeast of Tulsa. The property was originally constructed in 1974 and features 58 ventilator beds. Historical occupancy has averaged 75 percent. Jay Healy of Berkadia originated the loan on behalf of the undisclosed borrower through HUD’s 232/223(f) program. The name and address of the property were not disclosed.

