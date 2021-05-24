REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Secures $50.2M HUD Refinancing for Seniors Housing Community in Portland, Oregon

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Oregon, Seniors Housing, Western

PORTLAND, ORE. — Berkadia Seniors Housing & Healthcare has arranged a $50.2 million HUD 232/223(a)(7) refinancing for a 253-unit independent living, assisted living and memory care community in Portland.

“Historically, the property has maintained an occupancy percentage in the low 90s and ended 2020 with an occupancy of 88 percent, showing impressive resilience throughout the pandemic,” says Ed Williams of Berkadia, who led the refinancing.

“The HUD refinance will allow the borrower to save on debt service and MIP payments through the combination of a lower rate and an extension of the loan term to 40 years, which was the term of the original loan.”

The name of the community and borrower were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
26
Webinar: Health at the Core — Real Estate Redefines its Value Proposition. And We ALL Benefit
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews