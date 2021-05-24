Berkadia Secures $50.2M HUD Refinancing for Seniors Housing Community in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, ORE. — Berkadia Seniors Housing & Healthcare has arranged a $50.2 million HUD 232/223(a)(7) refinancing for a 253-unit independent living, assisted living and memory care community in Portland.

“Historically, the property has maintained an occupancy percentage in the low 90s and ended 2020 with an occupancy of 88 percent, showing impressive resilience throughout the pandemic,” says Ed Williams of Berkadia, who led the refinancing.

“The HUD refinance will allow the borrower to save on debt service and MIP payments through the combination of a lower rate and an extension of the loan term to 40 years, which was the term of the original loan.”

The name of the community and borrower were not disclosed.