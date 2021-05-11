REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Arranges $50.3M Construction Financing for Belmont Tampa Apartments Near Tampa

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

Belmont Tampa Apartments

Belmont Tampa Apartments is a planned 300-unit, garden-style community to be built in Belmont, a master-planned development located south of Tampa.

BELMONT, FLA. — Berkadia has arranged $50.3 million in debt and equity financing for the construction of Belmont Tampa Apartments, a planned 300-unit, garden-style community to be built in Belmont, a master-planned development located south of Tampa.

Scott Wadler of Berkadia’s Miami office and Wyatt Krapf of the firm’s Tampa office structured the financing on behalf of the sponsor, a joint venture between New York City-based Cross Lake Partners and Jacksonville-based GreenPointe Holdings. Synovus Bank provided a $33.1 million senior loan, and Federal Capital Partners provided $17.2 million in preferred equity.

Located at 14323 S US Highway 301, Belmont Tampa Apartments will consist of 12 three-story residential buildings on 15.5 acres, along with one central leasing building and clubhouse. The community will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans averaging 1,107 square feet.

Community amenities will include a resort-style pool, dog park and 24-hour gym, as well as trails and active open spaces. It will also be located close to a new Publix grocery store and Belmont Elementary School. The apartment community is expected to deliver in the spring of 2023.

