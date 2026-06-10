Berkadia Arranges $52.4M Sale of Multifamily Community in Poquoson, Virginia

POQUOSON, VA. — Berkadia has arranged the $52.4 million sale of The Flats at Legacy, a 176-unit multifamily community located off the coast of Virginia on Bull Island. Drew White, Carter Wood, Matt Straughan and Cole Carns of Berkadia represented the seller, Virginia Beach-based Franklin Group, in the transaction. The buyer was Utah-based Ceifa Capital.

Situated on 24 acres at 200 Big Woods Drive in Poquoson, the property comprises 176 garden-style apartments across multiple four-story buildings. Units average approximately 1,065 square feet in size, and floor plans range from one- to three-bedrooms. Amenities include a saltwater pool, outdoor grilling stations, modern clubhouse with entertainment lounge and catering kitchen, fitness center, internal café spaces and electric vehicle charging stations.