Wednesday, June 10, 2026
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The Flats at Legacy is a 176-unit multifamily community located on Bull Island in Poquoson, Va.
AcquisitionsMultifamilySoutheastVirginia

Berkadia Arranges $52.4M Sale of Multifamily Community in Poquoson, Virginia

by John Nelson

POQUOSON, VA. — Berkadia has arranged the $52.4 million sale of The Flats at Legacy, a 176-unit multifamily community located off the coast of Virginia on Bull Island. Drew White, Carter Wood, Matt Straughan and Cole Carns of Berkadia represented the seller, Virginia Beach-based Franklin Group, in the transaction. The buyer was Utah-based Ceifa Capital.

Situated on 24 acres at 200 Big Woods Drive in Poquoson, the property comprises 176 garden-style apartments across multiple four-story buildings. Units average approximately 1,065 square feet in size, and floor plans range from one- to three-bedrooms. Amenities include a saltwater pool, outdoor grilling stations, modern clubhouse with entertainment lounge and catering kitchen, fitness center, internal café spaces and electric vehicle charging stations.

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