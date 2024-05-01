Berkadia Arranges $52M Construction Loan for Apartment Development in Columbia, South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Berkadia has arranged $52 million in construction financing for The ONE at Columbia, a 360-unit garden-style apartment development located at 4415 Percival Road in Columbia. Brad Williamson, Scott Wadler, Mitch Sinberg and Matt Robbins of Berkadia arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, Miami-based One Real Estate Investment. North River Partners and Amzak Capital Partners provided the loan.

The property will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom units with custom cabinetry, quartz countertops and smart features. Amenities will include a sauna, resort-style pool and electric vehicle charging stations. The developer expects to deliver The ONE at Columbia in the fourth quarter of 2025.