Berkadia Arranges $52M Loan for Refinancing of Austin Multifamily Property

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Berkadia has arranged a $52 million bridge loan for the refinancing of Iron Rock Ranch, a 300-unit multifamily property in Austin. Iron Rock Ranch consists of 84 townhomes and 216 apartments in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats. Amenities include two pools with outdoor lounging areas, a fitness center, pet park and a basketball court. Andy Hill and Tyler Nowlin of Berkadia arranged the four-year, nonrecourse loan through J.P. Morgan Asset Management on behalf of the borrower, Houston-based Domain Communities, which purchased the asset in late 2019.