Berkadia Arranges $54.5M Refinancing for Downtown Miami Apartment Tower

MIAMI — Berkadia has arranged a $54.5 million loan for the refinancing of Pier 19 Residences & Marina, a 199-unit apartment tower located along the Miami River in downtown Miami. Charles Foschini, Christopher Apone and Shannon Wilson of Berkadia’s Miami office secured the five-year, fixed-rate loan through Apollo on behalf of the borrower, Neology Development.

Located at 1951 N.W. South River Drive, Pier 19 Residences & Marina was originally built in 2011 as condominiums. Neology purchased the 21-story property in 2018 and transformed the asset into a luxury apartment community. The property is currently 95 percent occupied with rents ranging from $2,300 to $4,500, according to Berkadia.

In addition to high-end amenities, Pier 19 features a 10-slip marina that is exclusive for residents.