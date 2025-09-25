Thursday, September 25, 2025
Berkadia Arranges $57M Refinancing for Astor Sound at Lake Worth Apartments in South Florida

by John Nelson

LAKE WORTH, FLA. — Berkadia has arranged a $57 million bridge loan for the refinancing of Astor Sound at Lake Worth, a 230-unit apartment community in South Florida’s Palm Beach County that is nearing completion. Mitch Sinberg, Scott Wadler, Brad Williamson, Matt Robbins and Patrick Johnson of Berkadia secured the two-year loan through Infinity Collective on behalf of the borrower, Midtown Capital Partners.

Located at 2201 Tenth Ave. in Lake Worth, Astor Sound is situated on a 6.5-acre site next to a canal. The property will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans that range in size from 715 to 1,160 square feet. Amenities will include a resort-style pool and pavilion with a summer kitchen, fitness center, outdoor entertainment area, dog park/spa, resident coworking lounge, coffee bar, game room, conference room and an outdoor trail.

