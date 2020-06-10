Berkadia Arranges $6.9M Acquisition Loan for Two Apartment Complexes in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, FLA. — Berkadia has arranged a $6.9 million acquisition loan for a 52-unit apartment portfolio in Boca Raton. An undisclosed bridge lender provided the fixed-rate, three-year loan on behalf of the borrower, Rental Asset Management (RAM). The properties were unoccupied at the time of sale. Mitch Sinberg and Matthew Robbins of Berkadia represented the borrower in the transaction.

The first property, Villas at Camino, comprises five two-story building totaling 28 units. The property is located at 329 W. Camino Real. Built between 1958 and 1968, the asset offers amenities such as a pool, cabana and two laundry facilities. The other property, dubbed the Southwest 14th and 15th Street portfolio, offers two- and three-bedroom floor plans. The collection of apartments were built between 1966 and 1974 and range from 1,180 and 2,250 square feet.