REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Arranges $6.9M Acquisition Loan for Two Apartment Complexes in Boca Raton

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

Built between 1958 and 1968, Villas at Camino offers amenities such as a pool, cabana and two laundry facilities.

BOCA RATON, FLA. — Berkadia has arranged a $6.9 million acquisition loan for a 52-unit apartment portfolio in Boca Raton. An undisclosed bridge lender provided the fixed-rate, three-year loan on behalf of the borrower, Rental Asset Management (RAM). The properties were unoccupied at the time of sale. Mitch Sinberg and Matthew Robbins of Berkadia represented the borrower in the transaction.

The first property, Villas at Camino, comprises five two-story building totaling 28 units. The property is located at 329 W. Camino Real. Built between 1958 and 1968, the asset offers amenities such as a pool, cabana and two laundry facilities. The other property, dubbed the Southwest 14th and 15th Street portfolio, offers two- and three-bedroom floor plans. The collection of apartments were built between 1966 and 1974 and range from 1,180 and 2,250 square feet.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Watch On Demand:
Webinar: The State of the NNN Market as the Industry Emerges from COVID-19
Webinar: Safeguarding Seniors Housing Residents and Caregivers During COVID-19
Webinar: California Retail Reboot — How Will California’s Retail and Restaurant Sector Recover Post-Coronavirus?
Webinar: Seniors Housing Marketing and Sales During the Pandemic and Beyond
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Seniors Housing Market Valuation
Conferences
Jun
10
Webinar: Healthcare and Medical Office Buildings — Investment & Development Market Update


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  