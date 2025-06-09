Berkadia Arranges $60.8M in Construction Financing for Mosaic Pooler Apartments Near Savannah

POOLER, GA. — Berkadia has arranged $60.8 million in construction financing for Mosaic Pooler, a 333-unit multifamily community located within the Mosaic Town Center mixed-use development in Pooler, a western suburb of Savannah. The borrower, an affiliate of Bayline Group, acquired the 12-acre site at 800 High Ave. in 2023.

Bank OZK provided a $47.5 million, three-year, floating-rate loan to Bayline Group. Berkadia also lined up $13.3 million in preferred equity through FCP. Mitch Sinberg, Scott Wadler, Bryan Brown, Robert Falese and Jake Adoni of Berkadia arranged the financing on behalf of Bayline Group.

Upon completion, which is slated for May 2026, Mosaic Pooler will offer a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as three-story carriage houses with garages. Amenities at the property include a fitness center with a yoga room, game room and resident lounge, coworking spaces, a dog park and pet spa, package locker system, electric vehicle charging stations and a resort-style pool with a large outdoor patio, cabanas and grilling stations.