Berkadia Arranges $62.2M Sale of Multifamily Property in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

STONE MOUNTAIN, GA. — Berkadia has arranged the $62.2 million sale of Lakeview I and II, a 540-unit apartment property in the Atlanta suburb of Stone Mountain. Judy MacManus, Paul Vetter, Andrew Mays and Matt White of Berkadia represented the seller, California-based Praxis Capital, in the transaction. Bethesda, Md.-based Acento Real Estate Partners was the buyer.

Lakeview previously operated as two properties and is now combined into one property. Located at 200 Summit Lake Drive, Lakeview I and II has one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. The property features fully equipped kitchens and patios or balconies. Praxis Capital previously renovated 32 of the units so the transaction represents a value-add opportunity for Acento.

Community amenities include two swimming pools, two playgrounds, an outdoor area with grilling stations and a laundry facility. The property is located about 1.5 miles from Stone Mountain Industrial Park and is also situated close to the Atlanta Media Campus, Amazon’s new robotic distribution facility and Assembly Yards.

