Berkadia Arranges $65M Refinancing for Apartment Community in Fort Myers, Florida

FORT MYERS, FLA. — Berkadia has arranged a $65 million bridge loan for the refinancing of The Orchard at Portofino Vineyards, a newly built, 264-unit, garden-style multifamily property located at 9920 Portofino Vineyards Drive in Fort Myers. Brad Williamson, Kyle Ryan, Mitch Sinberg, Scott Wadler and Matt Robbins of Berkadia secured the loan through MF1 Capital on behalf of the owner, Prime Group.

The Hollywood, Fla.-based borrower will use proceeds from the two-year, floating-rate loan to pay off a $49.5 million construction loan. Prime Group received its final temporary certificate of occupancy (TCO) for The Orchard at Portofino Vineyards in January. The property was 28 percent occupied at the time of financing.