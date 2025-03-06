Thursday, March 6, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The borrower and developer, Prime Group, received its final temporary certificate of occupancy (TCO) for The Orchard at Portofino Vineyards in January.
FloridaLoansMultifamilySoutheast

Berkadia Arranges $65M Refinancing for Apartment Community in Fort Myers, Florida

by John Nelson

FORT MYERS, FLA. — Berkadia has arranged a $65 million bridge loan for the refinancing of The Orchard at Portofino Vineyards, a newly built, 264-unit, garden-style multifamily property located at 9920 Portofino Vineyards Drive in Fort Myers. Brad Williamson, Kyle Ryan, Mitch Sinberg, Scott Wadler and Matt Robbins of Berkadia secured the loan through MF1 Capital on behalf of the owner, Prime Group.

The Hollywood, Fla.-based borrower will use proceeds from the two-year, floating-rate loan to pay off a $49.5 million construction loan. Prime Group received its final temporary certificate of occupancy (TCO) for The Orchard at Portofino Vineyards in January. The property was 28 percent occupied at the time of financing.

You may also like

Slatt Capital Arranges $11.2M Bridge Loan for San...

CrossHarbor Capital Partners Provides $21.5M Loan for Industrial...

Voit Brokers $9.2M Sale of Mariner Apartments in...

Article Student Living, Barings Acquire 1,060-Bed Student Housing...

Partnership Purchases 400-Unit ARIUM Sunrise Apartments in South...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $13.5M Sale of Holiday...

CBRE Brokers $59.5M Sale of Apartment Property in...

Northmarq Arranges Sale of 566-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in...

SRS Brokers $10M Sale of Flagship Commons Retail...