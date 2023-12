SAN FRANCISCO — Berkadia has secured a $67.2 million loan for California-based NP Apartments LLC to refinance debt on Northpoint Apartments in San Francisco. Andy Ahlers of Berkardia San Francisco secured the permanent five-year loan through Fannie Mae.

Located at 2211 Stockton St., Northpoint Apartments features 514 studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans with private patios or balconies and dishwashers. Community amenities include two swimming pools, a fitness center and laundry facilities.