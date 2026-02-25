Wednesday, February 25, 2026
Pictured is Cobblestone Creek, a 164-unit community.
Berkadia Arranges $69M in Acquisition Financing for Two Multifamily Properties in Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WIS. — Berkadia has arranged the sale and $69 million in acquisition financing for Cobblestone Creek and Fountain Ridge, two multifamily properties in Pleasant Prairie within Kenosha County. Pete Evans and Richard Evans of Berkadia represented the undisclosed seller, while Laura Cathlina, Chris Blechschmidt and Emily Stang of Berkadia arranged Freddie Mac financing on behalf of the buyer, Illinois-based Santefort Real Estate Group. Cobblestone Creek is a four-building, 164-unit community built from 2013 to 2015. Fountain Ridge consists of 262 units across 13 buildings and was built from 2017 to 2019. Both properties have been consistently fully occupied and present value-add upside, according to Berkadia.

