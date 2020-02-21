Berkadia Arranges $7.5M Small Balance Loan for Acquisition of Historic Property in Chicago

Posted on by in Illinois, Loans, Midwest, Multifamily

CHICAGO — Berkadia has arranged a $7.5 million Freddie Mac small balance loan for the acquisition of Paulina Street Lofts, a 24-unit multifamily property in Chicago. Chuck Christensen, Vincent Punzi and Lowell Takahashi of Berkadia secured the financing on behalf of the buyer, Saxony Properties LLC. The 10-year loan features a 3.64 percent interest rate and a 70 percent loan-to-value. Paulina Street Lofts was originally constructed as a masonic temple in 1928 and converted to apartments in 2019.