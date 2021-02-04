REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Arranges $75.1M in Financing for Three Multifamily Properties in Michigan

Posted on by in Loans, Michigan, Midwest, Multifamily

INKSTER, ROCHESTER HILLS AND LANSING, MICH. — Berkadia has arranged $75.1 million in combined financing for three garden-style multifamily properties in Michigan. Aaron Moll of Berkadia arranged the loans on behalf of the borrower, Valleytree Partners.

Moll secured a $31.5 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Dearborn View in Inkster. The loan features five years of interest-only payments and an interest rate below 2.7 percent.

Moll arranged a $35.9 million loan with a bridge lender for the acquisition of Bedford Square in Rochester Hills. The nonrecourse loan features an 80 percent loan-to-cost ratio and three years of interest-only payments.

Lastly, Moll secured a $7.6 million Freddie Mac loan for the acquisition of Delta Square Apartments in Lansing. The 10-year loan features three years of interest-only payments and a 75 percent loan-to-value ratio.

