REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Arranges $75M Refinancing Loan for Multifamily Community in Northern Virginia

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Southeast, Virginia

Communal amenities at Arcadia Run include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse and a firepit.

MANASSAS, VA. — Berkadia has arranged a $75 million refinancing loan for Arcadia Run, a 616-unit multifamily community in Manassas. Allianz Real Estate of America provided the 20-year loan, which features a fixed interest rate below 2.5 percent. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse and a firepit. The asset is situated at 11775 Boltania Drive, 37 miles southwest of downtown Washington, D.C. Andy Ahlers of Berkadia arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, California-based Arcadia Run LLC.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  