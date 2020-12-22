Berkadia Arranges $75M Refinancing Loan for Multifamily Community in Northern Virginia

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Southeast, Virginia

Communal amenities at Arcadia Run include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse and a firepit.

MANASSAS, VA. — Berkadia has arranged a $75 million refinancing loan for Arcadia Run, a 616-unit multifamily community in Manassas. Allianz Real Estate of America provided the 20-year loan, which features a fixed interest rate below 2.5 percent. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse and a firepit. The asset is situated at 11775 Boltania Drive, 37 miles southwest of downtown Washington, D.C. Andy Ahlers of Berkadia arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, California-based Arcadia Run LLC.