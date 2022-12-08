Berkadia Arranges $77.5M Refinancing for Loudoun Station Mixed-Use Development in Ashburn, Virginia

ASHBURN, VA. — Berkadia Commercial Mortgage LLC has arranged a $77.5 million loan for the refinancing of the second phase of Loudoun Station, a 1 million-square-foot mixed-use development in Ashburn. Patrick McGlohn, Miles Drinkwalter and Joyce Connolly of Berkadia arranged the 10-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, an affiliate of Comstock Holding Cos. Inc. Phase II of Loudoun Station comprises the BLVD Gramercy East and BLVD Flats apartment buildings, as well as ground-floor retail space and structured parking. Comstock is planning another 1.5 million square feet of real estate at Loudoun Station in future phases.