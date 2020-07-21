REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Arranges $81.5M Sale of Multifamily Property in Kansas City

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

The 807-unit Coach House includes a swimming pool and tennis court.

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Berkadia has arranged the sale of Coach House in Kansas City for $81.5 million. The 807-unit, garden-style multifamily property is located at 655 E. Minor Drive and features one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a pool and tennis court. Alex Blagojevich, Michael Sullivan, Brett Meinzer and Dominic Martinez of Berkadia arranged the sale on behalf of the seller, Virginia-based Harbor Group International. The company had purchased the property as part of a $1.8 billion portfolio of assets in early 2020, but Coach House does not align with Harbor’s “strategic and geographic focus,” according to Berkadia. A San Francisco-based private buyer purchased Coach House.

