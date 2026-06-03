Wednesday, June 3, 2026
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FloridaLoansMultifamilySoutheast

Berkadia Arranges $82.1M Refinancing for Apartment Community in Nokomis, Florida

by John Nelson

NOKOMIS, FLA. — Berkadia has arranged an $82.1 million loan for the refinancing of Render Legacy Trail, a 450-unit apartment community located at 15560 Render Way in Nokomis, a suburb of Sarasota.

Patrick McGlohn, Brian Gould, Hunter Wood, Natalie Hershey and Patrick Cunningham of Berkadia arranged the loan on behalf of the borrowers, Crescent Communities and FCP. Benefit Street Partners provided the three-year loan, which features two one-year extension options.

Render Legacy Trail was completed in 2024 and features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments averaging 934 square feet in size, as well as a saltwater pool, outdoor grilling and dining areas, 24-hour fitness center, coworking spaces, pickleball courts, EV charging stations and direct access to the 18.5-mile Legacy Trail that connects Sarasota to Venice, Fla.

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